Chelsea set Jan price for Chalobah after Palace recall

Chelsea are willing to sell Trevoh Chalobah this month.

Chelsea cut short the defender's season-long loan with Crystal Palace last week.

It was expected Chalobah would be added to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's squad for the second-half of the season.

However, The Sun says Chelsea have set a price for Chalobah and will sell if an offer of £40m or more arrives before the winter market closes.

Palace are keen - but not at Chelsea's current assessment.

