Chelsea set Jan price for Chalobah after Palace recall
Chelsea are willing to sell Trevoh Chalobah this month.
Chelsea cut short the defender's season-long loan with Crystal Palace last week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was expected Chalobah would be added to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's squad for the second-half of the season.
However, The Sun says Chelsea have set a price for Chalobah and will sell if an offer of £40m or more arrives before the winter market closes.
Palace are keen - but not at Chelsea's current assessment.