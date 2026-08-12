Chelsea have reportedly set a huge £50 million asking price for struggling striker Liam Delap, with Everton and Nottingham Forest interested.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Ipswich last summer for a reported £30 million having scored an impressive 12 goals in 37 games for the relegated side.

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Delap’s Chelsea career has not gone to plan, however. With just one goal in 28 league appearances, he is widely expected to be moved on this summer.

According to Standard Sport, Chelsea have set a massive £50 million asking price for the struggling striker, with outgoings now ramping up.

Premier League duo Everton and Nottingham Forest are said to be interested in the striker, although it remains to be seen if they’d be willing to pay such a fee.

Chelsea are looking to sell several strikers before the end of the window, with Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu also on the chopping block.