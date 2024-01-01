Chelsea seeking Angelo buyer

Chelsea would prefer to sell winger Angelo Gabriel this summer rather than loan him out.

The 19-year-old has not been in the first team frame at Stamford Bridge in preseason.

The Brazil under-20 international, who was signed for £13 million a year ago, has not played for the Blues first team as yet.

Per the BBC, Chelsea can only have so many players going out on loan at a time.

As a result, they see Gabriel as one who they would rather sell, as he has not lived up to his potential.

There are FIFA limits that allow only six players to move on loan overseas from a single club.