Chelsea seek to sell TEN players and raise £200M-plus

Premier League giants Chelsea will look to raise over £200 million in the coming weeks.

The Blues are set to go on a selling spree as they seek to trim their bloated squad.Per The Mail, the Stamford Bridge club know they must sell to avoid PSR penalties.

They still have big money targets in this window, including Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Given manager Enzo Maresca wants a squad of 25, and they have 40+ first team players, more than 10 could be sold.

Others will go out on loan, with the club prioritizing selling fringe players who have a high value.