Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club
Tottenham's Tel may be recalled by Bayern Munich after controversial social media post

Chelsea scout sees Millonarios starlet Villarreal's showboating spark brawl

Paul Vegas
Chelsea scout sees Millonarios starlet Villarreal's showboating spark brawl
Chelsea scout sees Millonarios starlet Villarreal's showboating spark brawlConmebol
Chelsea are watching Millonarios teen Neyser Villarreal.

The Sun says Chelsea had a scout posted to see the 19 year-old winger in action against Santa Fe in Bogota, Colombia this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villarreal is also interesting Porto and Inter Miami.

The attacker starred in this year’s South American Under-20 championship, finishing the tournament as the top scorer with eight goals.

Villarreal sparked a brawl against Santa Fe with his showboating, which included him standing two-footed on the ball, with opposition players finding it a show of disrespect.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVillarrealChelseaMillonariosSanta FeFC PortoInter MiamiVillarreal NeiserFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan set Leao price as Chelsea meet with agent
Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe
Chelsea and Sancho ponder next move as Man Utd wait