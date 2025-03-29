Chelsea scout sees Millonarios starlet Villarreal's showboating spark brawl

Chelsea are watching Millonarios teen Neyser Villarreal.

The Sun says Chelsea had a scout posted to see the 19 year-old winger in action against Santa Fe in Bogota, Colombia this week.

Villarreal is also interesting Porto and Inter Miami.

The attacker starred in this year’s South American Under-20 championship, finishing the tournament as the top scorer with eight goals.

Villarreal sparked a brawl against Santa Fe with his showboating, which included him standing two-footed on the ball, with opposition players finding it a show of disrespect.