Chelsea's Nkunku ready to leave the club with Bayern Munich considered favourites
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is ready to leave the club for regular game time.

Nkunku has not been able to break into manager Enzo Maresca’s first team on a consistent basis.

Per Sky Germany, the Frenchman has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old is ready to move to Bayern in the winter or summer windows, per Sky Germany.

Given Chelsea have interest in highly-rated Bayern forward Mathys Tel, there could be a swap on the way.

However, Bayern are not eager to lose Tel, given they rate him very highly at present.

