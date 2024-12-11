Chelsea's new signing Willian reveals his shirt number and messages from Palmer and Silva

Chelsea’s new signing Estevao Willian has revealed the shirt number he will most likely wear at the club.

The 17-year-old Brazilian, who is already a full international, is linking up with the Blues in July.

That is when he will turn 18, but he is already one the club are keeping a close eye on from afar.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Estevao stated: “I don't have (a preference), but I really like (wearing) 41. If I have 41 that would be cool.

“I've always been a No10 and I went to the wing to have one-on-ones. Of course, I respect Abel's (Ferreira, the Palmeiras manager) decision.

“I know that I've enjoyed it more on the wing, but who knows, maybe in the future I'll play where I feel more comfortable, which is inside.”

“There are Chelsea agents here in Brazil who speak to you,” Estevao added.

“(Cole) Palmer speaks to me on Instagram, there's (Reece) James who said that if I needed anything I should speak to him.

“Thiago Silva spoke to me in that last game. He said that the club is top and they are waiting for me with open arms.”