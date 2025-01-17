Chelsea's Maresca reveals 3 crucial players may miss Wolves clash including Palmer

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

First Maresca was asked about captain Reece James and his fitness heading into the game.

"For Reece it is not about if he scores goals or how many minutes, it's just to manage him. We are going to see. If he plays 45 minutes he can be ready but we don't want to risk (him). We don't want him to get injured again."

He was asked a similar question about defender Trevoh Chalobah after the club recalled him from Crystal Palace this week.

"It is quite an easy process (getting him back). We have quite a few injuries and we were looking for a solution so we called back Trev. First of all, we know him very well, second we are sure he can (impress)."

The Italian coach revealed that 3 players are in doubt for Monday’s game including their star player Cole Palmer.

"Cole (Palmer), Levi (Colwill), Romeo (Lavia) was not in the session today. We have three or four players who are a doubt for Monday's game because in the last game they picked up some problems."

"Cole, the first half (of the last game) they kicked him so he didn't train today, we don't know if he will train tomorrow."

Many Chelsea players have been linked with a move away in the January transfer window and Maresca states there could be an issue for him as players can be distracted.

"It's not just for us, it's for every club and every manager. In this moment, when there is noise about any player it is not easy because even if you the player can be focused on us but he is a human being so if there is noise about a different club, probably not focused 100%. It's not (helpful)."

He also spoke on winger Mykhailo Mudryk who has been suspended for alleged doping, but Maresca wants to help him climb back to the first team.

"I don't know (when we will get clarity on the situation). The only thing I can say is that we are close to Mykhailo as a club and we are trying to help him. In terms of an update I don't have one."

More to follow...