Chelsea boss Maresca delivers positive James, Lavia news

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Reece James and Romeo Lavia are available for tomorrow's clash with Bournemouth.

Both players and Noni Madueke will be available for the clash.

Maresca said: "Yes they (Reece James and Romeo Lavia) are available (for 90 minutes). I said since we start we are going to manage both because they are a bit (of a) delicate situation.

"(Noni Madueke) is back, he is training with us and 100% fit."

On managing James as a full-back, the manager also said: "For sure, using a full-back in that way - up and down - you spend more energy. But I'm not a fan of full-back (going) up and down, our full-backs we don't use them up and down.

"Only game we do that was Crystal Palace, where we don’t use full back inverted for a reason, but I'm not a fan of full-back up and down."