Chelsea watching Nwaneri's contract talks at Arsenal

Chelsea are watching Ethan Nwaneri's situation at Arsenal.

The midfielder has less than a year to run on his current contract, with talks still dragging on over a new deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Chelsea have been encouraged by the stand-off and believe they can tempt Nwaneri and his family across town.

Nwaneri, 18, is being a new five-year contract by the Gunners, but nothing is yet to be settled.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been busy between eachother since the summer window swung open, with Kepa Arrizabalaga leaving Chelsea for the Gunners last week and talks over Blues winger Noni Madueke also underway.