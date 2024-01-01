West Ham not good enough in Chelsea defeat - Kilman

West Ham United defender Max Kilman admitted they were not good enough against Chelsea.

The Hammers were resoundingly beaten at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

They lost 3-0 at the London Stadium, with Nicholas Jackson scoring twice and Cole Palmer getting one.

“Honestly, we weren't good enough,” Kilman told PLP.

“We've got a lot to improve on, and hopefully this will be a wake up call for us because we’re a much better team (than we’re showing) and we can do much better.

“So hopefully it's going to give us a big boost, and we're going to come back and make sure we’re better.

“The Premier League is the toughest league in the world, but we need to be ready for that and we need to be more proactive. For sure, that’s something we need to look into to make sure we get it right.”