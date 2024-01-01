Tribal Football
Chelsea rival Atalanta for Celtic midfielder O'Riley

Chelsea are joining the interest for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Atalanta have had an offer for the Denmark international rejected by Celtic over the past week.

Now The Sun says Chelsea are ready to jump into the race.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is said to see O'Riley as a good alternative to Conor Gallagher, who has seen an offer accepted from Atletico Madrid. 

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has publicly urged O'Riley to stick with the Hoops, despite the major interest arriving.

