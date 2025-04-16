Chelsea risk massive cut on summer transfer budget

Chelsea's summer transfer budget is facing a massive cut if they miss Champions League qualification this season.

After their recent slump, Chelsea now sit sixth on the Premier League table.

And The Sun says missing the top four and Champions League qualification could see £70m cut from the club's transfer budget for the summer market.

Professor Rob Wilson, an academic lead at University Campus of Football Business, said: "Their reported profits are suggesting financial health, but the underlying losses basically indicate a reliance on accounting strategies.

"You can't trade on accounting strategies forever.

"What you're doing is essentially just putting off the inevitable, which is at some point you're going to post a pretty significant loss or you're going to have to have a big asset sale.

"They are kind of protecting that with the longevity of the player contracts that they've been including.

"They are properly on a knife edge in my view.

"They are backing themselves or have already backed themselves into a pretty unmanageable corner."