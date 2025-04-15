Chelsea put 23 players on transfer list ahead of major summer overhaul

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to get rid of 23 players in the upcoming summer transfer window as they plan a major squad overhaul.

Chelsea look set to have yet another busy transfer window as they put a massive 23 players up for sale.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the West London club are wanting to raise nearly £500 million in player sales.

The likes of Wesley Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk and Jadon Sancho are in danger of being shipped out for various reasons.

The report also includes a number of loan players who will likely be sold to help raise funds for potential signings.

These include defender Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Andrey Santos, Joao Felix, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mike Penders, Deivid Washington, Caleb Wiley, Alfie Gilchrist and Bashir Humphreys.