Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid
Liam Delap set to snub Man United as preferred destination revealed
Man Utd star Onana seen with his agent at training ahead of potential summer switch
Man United pursuing 'next Jude Bellingham'

Chelsea owners make new Maresca decision

Paul Vegas
Chelsea owners make new Maresca decision
Chelsea owners make new Maresca decisionPaul Phelan/ProSports/Shuttersto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Chelsea management are standing by Enzo Maresca.

The Blues boss has come under fresh doubt after a run of disappointing results which has them sitting sixth on the Premier League table and outside the Champions League qualifying places.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chelsea needed to fight-back from 2-0 down at home to Ipswich on Saturday to draw 2-2, with the team and their manager booed off at halftime.

However, The Sun says Chelsea's owners are convinced Maresca remains the right man in charge.

An insider stated: “Everyone at the club is totally on board and committed to getting us back in the Champions League.

“Enzo, the board and the sporting directors are wedded to that ideal.

“If it doesn’t happen this season there will be questions asked naturally. But as it stands Enzo is still seen as the man to take Chelsea forwards.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaresca EnzoChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea prepare cash-plus-player offer for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi
Maresca won’t beg for support after Chelsea fans boo
Maresca admits defensive lapses cost Chelsea against Ipswich