Villa grant Chelsea permission for Duran talks

Chelsea have been given permission by Aston Villa to talk with Jhon Duran this week.

The Blues are close to sealing a transfer for the young center forward from their Premier League rivals.

Per The Telegraph, the Blues were seeking a young striker that would fit within their philosophy.

Duran is now the man they have chosen to bring to Stamford Bridge, as a fee is agreed with Villa.

The London club will pay roughly £40 million, which should include add-ons, for Duran.

Despite his potential, Duran was a bit part player at Villa last season, raising questions about his suitability for Chelsea.

