Gakpo's future to be decided after Forest clash as Liverpool ready Barcola announcement

Liverpool are set to hold talks over Cody Gakpo following the clash against Nottingham Forest.

On Saturday morning it was revealed that Liverpool had reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for winger Bradley Barcola, the 23 year old who is set to displace Gakpo from Andoni Iraola’s side.

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The Dutchman, who scored on the opening-day draw with Newcastle and is under contract at Anfield until 2030, has been linked with Manchester City and Tottenham for several weeks.

City are looking to strengthen their forward line after sanctioning the departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham and Gakpo looks to be Enzo Maresca’s main target in the final week of the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Gakpo ahead of the clash with Forest on Saturday afternoon, revealing that talks will begin after kick-off as Liverpool search for their first 3 points.

“Cody Gakpo’s future will be decided after today’s game with key meetings set to take place.

“Manchester City still heavily involved in talks to sign the Dutch winger, Tottenham there since July.

“But Liverpool will only sell Cody if they can get a top replacement.”

The Reds will be hoping to better their disappointing opening-weekend draw against Newcastle where Gakpo’s mind may be set on his future as he ponders a move to Premier League rivals City and Spurs.