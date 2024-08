Chelsea ready to sell Humphreys with Championship duo keen

Chelsea ready to sell Humphreys with Championship duo keen

Chelsea are ready to sell Bashir Humphreys this month.

The defender is set to be offloaded to the Championship.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Leeds United and Burnley are keen on Humphreys.

Chelsea would prefer an outright sale for the young defender as they seek to balance the books after this summer's outlay.

The 21 year-old spent last season on-loan at Swansea City.