Chelsea are reportedly ready to ramp up their interest in Como defender Jacobo Ramon as they seek to rebuild their leaky defence.

It’s not quite been the start Chelsea would have hoped for from Xabi Alonso, currently sitting in 8th with just 16 points from their first 11 games.

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Chelsea’s defence has been a real issue throughout, with the Blues on a zero goal difference having already conceded 20 goals.

According to The Athletic, the club will look to address this issue with the signing of Como defender Ramon, 21.

The Spaniard has been a long-term target for Chelsea following his impressive rise to prominence under Cesc Fabregas at Como.

There is a major obstacle, however, it’s understood that former club Real Madrid have an option to buy Ramon for around €9 million.

The report also adds that any move for Ramon will have to wait until the end of the season, with Como unwilling to sell mid-season.