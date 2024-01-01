Tribal Football
Chelsea reach Omorodion terms with Atletico Madrid; medical next

Premier League giants Chelsea have secured a top young striker this week.

The Blues are said to have agreed a deal to sign Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion.

The Athletic have now reported that Omorodion is heading to London in the near future.

He will have a medical as soon as he finishes his duty with Spain at the Olympics.

The forward is going to sign an eight year contract and has agreed to the move.

Heading in the other direction is Conor Gallagher, who is refusing to sign a new Chelsea contract.

