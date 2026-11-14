Barcelona 'green light' sale of Chelsea's key target

Chelsea have been given a vital boost ahead of the January transfer market.

Xabi Alonso is rumoured to be eyeing up at least one new defender amid long-term injury concerns over club captain Reece James.

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The Blues want a versatile operator, to cover at full back and centrally, and they are ready to revive their long-standing link to Barcelona full-back Jules Kounde at the start of 2027.

The France international has been on Chelsea's radar for over 18 months, prior to Alonso's arrival at Stamford Bridge, and the former Sevilla defender is rumoured to be annoyed at not playing in his favoured centre-back role.

Ronald Araujo was moved on at the start of the 2026/27 campaign, and Liverpool are planning to keep him at Anfield on a permanent basis, after a strong start to his loan spell.

As per the latest from TEAMtalk, Kounde's camp have been contacted over a possible move, and Barca are now open to a sale in the region of £50 million.