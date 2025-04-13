Maresca won’t beg for support after Chelsea fans boo

Enzo Maresca declined to plead for the support of Chelsea’s frustrated fans after his stuttering side were booed off following their 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The manager and his players were jeered off at half-time, with the Blues trailing 2-0 against the Tractor Boys.

"We are stronger with our fans, we are a better team. It's up to them to decide the way. When we were 0-1, 0-2, it's normal for them to be the way they were," he said.

"We conceded a goal when the players decided to play long ball, but sometimes if you go long it doesn't mean you are going to control things. The second goal we conceded was that."

Although Chelsea mounted a comeback with an Axel Tuanzebe own goal and a stunning late strike from Jadon Sancho, the draw did little to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea currently sit in sixth place, just one point behind fifth-placed Manchester City, with six games remaining in the race to secure Champions League qualification via a top-five finish.