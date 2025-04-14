Chelsea prepare cash-plus-player offer for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi

Chelsea are planning an audacious offer for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they seek to bring him back to his boyhood club in the summer.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are willing to pay a massive £50 million plus Trevoh Chalobah as they seek to beat several Premier League rivals to the 24-year-old’s signature.

Liverpool and Newcastle are also said to be interested in the centre-back, with Eddie Howe’s side having a bid rejected by Crystal Palace last summer.

The England international, who made just two senior appearances for Chelsea, has become a star since leaving for a fee of £18 million back in 2021.

Palace rate Guehi at around £70 million, even though his contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

A £50 million bid from Chelsea, with Chalobah—valued at £30 million by the club—thrown in, could work for the Eagles, who seem to have accepted they’ll lose one of their top players.