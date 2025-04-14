Chelsea prepare cash-plus-player offer for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi
According to The Mirror, Chelsea are willing to pay a massive £50 million plus Trevoh Chalobah as they seek to beat several Premier League rivals to the 24-year-old’s signature.
Liverpool and Newcastle are also said to be interested in the centre-back, with Eddie Howe’s side having a bid rejected by Crystal Palace last summer.
The England international, who made just two senior appearances for Chelsea, has become a star since leaving for a fee of £18 million back in 2021.
Palace rate Guehi at around £70 million, even though his contract is set to expire at the end of next season.
A £50 million bid from Chelsea, with Chalobah—valued at £30 million by the club—thrown in, could work for the Eagles, who seem to have accepted they’ll lose one of their top players.