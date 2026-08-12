Everton draw up three-man shortlist to solve right-back issue

Everton are prioritising a new right-back at the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees have been busy so far in the market, with midfield a key focus for David Moyes, after spending a combined £60M to bring in Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, Merlin Rohl and Christian Norgaard.

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Brennan Johnson has also arrived from Crystal Palace - as part of a player swap deal with Dwight McNeil heading to Selhurst Park - and Moyes' attention will now turn to right-back.

The position remains vacant following the departure of former club captain Seamus Coleman in June, with Moyes apparently unconvinced by fellow Scot Nathan Patterson in the role, and he wants Jake O'Brien to move across to his favoured centre-back role n 2026/27.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston and West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka are botth rumoured to be on Moyes' wish list alongside a possible Plan B option on Genoa's England U21 international Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Johnston is predicted to be Moyes' first choice pick, but Wan-Bissaka's Premier League experience is a key factor over a possible deal for the DR Congo star, and both players could cost Everton in the region of £30M.