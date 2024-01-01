Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Evra claims Man Utd wanted to "humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson" with Pogba transfer

Chelsea offer Sterling to Arsenal in deadline day move

Chelsea offer Sterling to Arsenal in deadline day move
Chelsea offer Sterling to Arsenal in deadline day move
Chelsea offer Sterling to Arsenal in deadline day moveAction Plus
Arsenal have been offered Raheem Sterling as Chelsea seek to sell the forward in the final hours of the transfer window.

Sterling is trying to secure a move out of Chelsea on deadline day but not many clubs are interested in the former England man due to his high wages. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Any deal for Sterling will be complicated by his wages of more than £300,000 a week which not many clubs can afford this summer. 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke on the move and his thoughts on the winger. 

"I can talk about my time with Raheem. 

“It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well. 

“About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about.” 

Sterling wants to move to stay in the Premier League but it was reported in the last few weeks that the Blues were unlikely to let that happen. Now however the club are offering the forward to one of their biggest rivals. 

Chelsea are clearly desperate to offload Sterling but unless he takes a significant pay cut he is pretty much certain to stay at the club. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSterling RaheemChelseaArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd in talks to send Sancho to Chelsea today
Arsenal boss Arteta: Working with Sterling was exceptional
THEY'RE GONE? Chelsea seek SEVEN late market sales