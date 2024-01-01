Chelsea offer Sterling to Arsenal in deadline day move

Arsenal have been offered Raheem Sterling as Chelsea seek to sell the forward in the final hours of the transfer window.

Sterling is trying to secure a move out of Chelsea on deadline day but not many clubs are interested in the former England man due to his high wages.

Any deal for Sterling will be complicated by his wages of more than £300,000 a week which not many clubs can afford this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke on the move and his thoughts on the winger.

"I can talk about my time with Raheem.

“It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well.

“About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about.”

Sterling wants to move to stay in the Premier League but it was reported in the last few weeks that the Blues were unlikely to let that happen. Now however the club are offering the forward to one of their biggest rivals.

Chelsea are clearly desperate to offload Sterling but unless he takes a significant pay cut he is pretty much certain to stay at the club.