Borussia Dortmund chiefs make new Chukwuemeka decision

Paul Vegas
Powerpics / Alamy / Profimedia
Borussia Dortmund want to keep hold of on-loan Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The England U21 international, after a slow start, has impressed in recent weeks and convinced BVB chiefs of his long-term potential.

The German giants hold a permanent option to buy the 21-year-old at the end of this season and now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Dortmund want to deal him in.

Dortmund plan to open negotiations with Chelsea to keep the midfielder next season. His current option is set at €40m, though Dortmund are seeking to talk that price down.

Chukwuemeka has scored one goal in ten matches so far with Dortmund.

