Chelsea midfielder Tauriainen confident recovering from ACL setback

Chelsea midfielder Jimi Tauriainen is confident of making a full recovery from an ACL injury.

The Finn suffered the setback in preseason.

He recalled to chelseafc.com: "We were playing in a pre-season friendly against Mansfield Town. A player went in to tackle me and I just felt something different in my knee. I didn’t know what it was at first, but I knew it didn’t feel right. It didn’t take long to get the results from the scan and I had torn my ACL.

"Finding out the results was a tough moment. The season hadn’t even begun and I felt disappointed. But now, after having time to reflect, I realise it’s football and it’s never a smooth journey. I just need to remember that it’s not forever. I can get through it and everything will be okay, as this is my journey."

Tauriainen added, "At the moment, the main focus is to rebuild the muscle around the injury. I still follow the team’s timetable and come in every day to receive treatment and do exercises in the gym. I have a routine designed by the physios to ensure I’m doing everything I can to reach the moment when I’m back out on the pitch."