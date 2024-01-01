Chelsea midfielder Palmer: I can win Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer insists he is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The 22-year-old playmaker has rocketed his way among the best players in the world, which is why he was nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

And he does not see it as an impossibility to win the title at some point in his career.

"It was a surprise to be recognised at that level so early in the career. It is a great honour," he told the Telegraph.

"It will be fantastic to win it and I think I can get there with hard work and stability."