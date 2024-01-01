Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Palmer: I can win Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Palmer: I can win Ballon d'Or
Chelsea midfielder Palmer: I can win Ballon d'OrAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer insists he is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The 22-year-old playmaker has rocketed his way among the best players in the world, which is why he was nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he does not see it as an impossibility to win the title at some point in his career. 

"It was a surprise to be recognised at that level so early in the career. It is a great honour," he told the Telegraph.

"It will be fantastic to win it and I think I can get there with hard work and stability."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca: I am a student of Liverpool
Chelsea midfielder Palmer: We know people judging us at Liverpool
Chelsea hero convinced Palmer will be sold