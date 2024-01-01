Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Palmer: We know people judging us at Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Palmer: We know people judging us at Liverpool
Chelsea midfielder Palmer: We know people judging us at LiverpoolAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is eager to taste victory at Liverpool today.

Palmer has lost twice in a Chelsea shirt at Anfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I just remember the Anfield crowd from our last game there," Palmer told the club's website.

"They had a great team then and they’ve got a great team now, so it will be a difficult game if we’re not 100 per cent on it.

"As a boy from Manchester, you’re aware of the relationship between both cities. It’s a bit of a rivalry.

"Everyone knows what their stadium is like, what their fans are like and what their team is like, but we will treat it like a normal game."

Palmer sees today's trip as a chance for Chelsea to lay down a marker.

He added, "Everyone will be looking at us to see if we’ve made progress and improvement or if we’re just in a good spell.

"If we can put in some good performances and get a good number of points then it will be really good for us this season."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeChelseaLiverpool
Related Articles
SPL chief Emenalo using Chelsea ties in targeting Salah and De Bruyne
Maresca lays out Chelsea season ambitions ahead of Liverpool test
Raymond Verheijen exclusive: Criticising Klopp; impressed by Slot at Liverpool; explaining Chelsea injuries