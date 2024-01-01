Chelsea midfielder Palmer: We know people judging us at Liverpool

Palmer has lost twice in a Chelsea shirt at Anfield.
"I just remember the Anfield crowd from our last game there," Palmer told the club's website.
"They had a great team then and they’ve got a great team now, so it will be a difficult game if we’re not 100 per cent on it.
"As a boy from Manchester, you’re aware of the relationship between both cities. It’s a bit of a rivalry.
"Everyone knows what their stadium is like, what their fans are like and what their team is like, but we will treat it like a normal game."
Palmer sees today's trip as a chance for Chelsea to lay down a marker.
He added, "Everyone will be looking at us to see if we’ve made progress and improvement or if we’re just in a good spell.
"If we can put in some good performances and get a good number of points then it will be really good for us this season."