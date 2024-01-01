Chelsea hero convinced Palmer will be sold

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf believes the club will cash in on Cole Palmer one day.

The Blues have been delighted with how Palmer has progressed since arriving from Manchester City a year ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he is now seen as one of the top players in the Premier League, Lebouef is not sure he is a long term Blue.

“Well they bought him for a very good price. So I guess if they get an offer for £100 million, because it’s their business, the trading business,” Leboeuf told Safest Casino Sites.

“Chelsea will go against their business model if they don’t sell. Of course the fans are going to be upset but if they don’t sell him for £100 million when they bought him for like £45 million, that would be absolutely stupid of them to forgo their trading business system.

“So yes, they’re going to sell him because they don’t care (about the club). They are there to make money, not there to get results. Results are for the fans, money are for the owners.

“It’s like the same thing with Manchester United, I guess Liverpool too, those boards they just want money.

“But at the same time, that would be stupid from Real Madrid (to buy Palmer). They don’t need him. They have Jude Bellingham. Where do you want to put Cole Palmer? On the bench?”