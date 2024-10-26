Chelsea midfielder Lavia pleased to be back on pitch

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is delighted to be back on the pitch.

Lavia is now making his way as a Chelsea player after missing almost all of last season due to injury.

"That whole year, it’s not been how I was expecting it to be," the 20-year-old told the club's website, "but I’m just happy because, without thinking about it.

"I’ve been at the club for a year so I know more about the culture, I know more about my team-mates, I know about everyone at the club.

"So I feel much better going onto the pitch now because I have this confidence that I have people I trust around me, people that I enjoy being with, and that all just makes it easier."