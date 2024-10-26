Tribal Football
Chelsea midfielder Lavia pleased to be back on pitch

Chelsea midfielder Lavia happy to be back on pitch
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is delighted to be back on the pitch.

Lavia is now making his way as a Chelsea player after missing almost all of last season due to injury.

"That whole year, it’s not been how I was expecting it to be," the 20-year-old told the club's website, "but I’m just happy because, without thinking about it.

"I’ve been at the club for a year so I know more about the culture, I know more about my team-mates, I know about everyone at the club.

"So I feel much better going onto the pitch now because I have this confidence that I have people I trust around me, people that I enjoy being with, and that all just makes it easier."

