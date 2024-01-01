Chelsea midfielder Lavia insists "lots of positives" from Man City defeat

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia drew positives from defeat at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

It marked a first Premier League start for Lavia as a Chelsea player after last season's injury problems.

He later said, "I think there were a lot of positives to take from the game. We were expecting goals today and we had a lot of chances. We need to take the positives and move on.

"We felt like we had the chance to come out on top and that didn't happen. It's a very good team so we have to take the good things and move on to the next game. You can find a lot of reasons why they won today. Just focus on the next one.

"There are 38 games in the season. There's something growing and you can see that on the pitch. The result didn't go our way today but the way we played is where we want to be.

"I'm grateful to the club and the medical staff for helping me through the struggles of last season. Pre-season helped me to play today. it wasn't easy because no-one wants to be injured. I had to see the positives and think I wanted to be ready for next season."