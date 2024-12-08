Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start

Chelsea consider early move for Anselimo as Enzo message emerges

Paul Vegas
Chelsea consider early move for Anselimo as Enzo message emerges
Chelsea consider early move for Anselimo as Enzo message emergesAction Plus
Chelsea are considering adding Aaron Anselmino to their squad in January.

The defender was signed from Boca Juniors before being loaned back for this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, such has been his form that Anselmino is now being considered as a January addition by Blues management, says Bolavip.

Chelsea splashed out €18m for Anselimo over the summer.

It's also been revealed Enzo Fernandez sent Anselimo a message through Whatsapp after the deal was struck.

"I congratulate you on this step," Fernandez's message read. "Now, smash it in the time that you have left at Boca and I'll wait for you. You'll smash it here too. Count on me for whatever you need."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandez EnzoAnselmino AaronChelseaBoca JuniorsFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca: We pour hours of work into each player here
Juventus lead three Serie A rivals in battle for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
DONE DEAL: Chelsea land Watford prospect Eboue