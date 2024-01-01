Chelsea midfielder Enzo to avoid FA action after Copa song

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is not expected to face any punishment by the Football Association.

The Argentine was in hot water when he filmed himself singing a controversial song about French players after his team won the Copa America.

The Blues have dealt with the matter internally, which involved Fernandez apologizing to several of his teammates.

But The Mail states that Fernandez will not be getting sanctioned by the FA about this incident.

Some fans may find that surprising, given previous incidents of social media controversial posts resulting in game suspensions.

For instance, then Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani was banned for using an offensive word in reference to one of his friends on Instagram.