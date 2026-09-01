Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Man City FINALLY make formal approach for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Most read on Flashscore News

Deadline Day LIVE: Fernandez heading to City for medical, Juventus sign Woltemade

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

'I went through a lot': Richarlison criticises Spurs ahead of rumored Everton move

Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo set to join sister club Strasbourg on loan

Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo set to join sister club Strasbourg on loan
Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo set to join sister club Strasbourg on loanREUTERS

Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo is reportedly on the verge of joining sister club Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old only joined Chelsea from Sporting last summer, but injuries meant he was unable to get settled at the Stamford Bridge club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Essugo has been available for loan all summer, and was reportedly close to joining newly promoted Hull, but they opted against the deal after moving for Everton’s Tim Iroegbunam.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder will now be shipped off on loan to fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea will have just five midfielder options should the move go through, with Enzo Fernandez set to join Man City for a joint British record £125 million.

Moises Caicedo, versatile option and captain Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson are currently on the books.

Mentions
Dario EssugoChelseaStrasbourgPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea in talks with Monaco over move for potential Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman joins Strasbourg on permanent deal

Chelsea put Dario Essugo on loan list