Chelsea midfielder Casadei changes agents
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has changed agents.

The Italy U21 international has joined the stable of Epic Sports.

The management firm announced:“The Epic Sports Italy family is pleased to welcome Cesare Casadei, born in 2003, midfielder for Chelsea and the Italian Under-21 national team.

"A true talent of Italian football, in 2023 he graduated as vice-champion at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, where he received awards as best scorer (7 goals) and best player of the tournament.

"Our professional journey with Cesare begins in London, in the Premier League, where he started the season with the Blues."

