Chelsea won't hang around in securing teenager Ibrahim Rabbaj to a long-term pro deal.

Rabbaj plays primarily as a right-sided winger and is regarded among the best youngsters to come through Chelsea's youth system in recent years.

Indeed, Rabbaj boasts112 goals and assists in 40 games for Chelsea’s U16 team and recently signed scholarship forms with the Blues.

Last season, the Morocco youth international even scored twice on his U18 Premier League debut in 23 minutes vs Leicester.

The Sun says Chelsea management won't hang about when he turns 17 in January 2026. The Blues intend to immediately offer Rabbaj pro terms when the time comes around.

Interestingly, Rabbaj signed his scholarship deal alongside teammate Mathis Eboue - the son of Arsenal hero Emmanuel Eboue.