AC Milan eye Premier League duo in new striker search

AC Milan are reportedly weighing up moves for Chelsea ace Nicolas Jackson and Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer.

The Italian giants currently have just one out-and-out number nine of their books following the departures of Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham in Santiago Gimenez.

According to Matteo Moretto, via Calciomercato, they’ve now registered an interest in Jackson, 24, and Mateta, 28.

Chelsea are understood to be willing to part ways with Jackson following the recruitment of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro but will demand a fee of €40 million.

Mateta, who is out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season, would be the cheaper option should AC Milan decide he is the man they want.