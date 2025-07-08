Crystal Palace eye loan move for Chelsea wonderkid

Crystal Palace have reportedly enquired about the availability of Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong as they seek to take him on loan for next season.

Palace have a history of signing young Chelsea players on a temporary basis, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, and Trevoh Chalobah all spending time there.

According to The Telegraph, they now want to bring Acheampong to South London in what could be another successful deal for both clubs.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca recently spoke about his desire to keep the 19-year-old at the club as back-up for injury-prone captain Reece James.

He has made just one appearance at the FIFA Club world Cup, however, with Malo Gusto seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.