Chelsea, Man City fight over Blackburn super junior Schaper

Chelsea and Manchester City are battling for 13 year-old Blackburn Rovers super junior Camden Schaper.

Chelsea are prepared to pay £700,000 for Schaper, though City are also in contact, says The Sun.

Advertisement Advertisement

City already have Camden's younger brother Astin on their books and are seeking to unite the pair. The brothers came from South Africa just a year ago.

But Chelsea's willingness to make such a huge offer for Schaper could be enough to convince Blackburn to sell.

Schaper, a midfielder, came through the youth system at Supersport and trained with Manchester United as an eight year-old before moving to England in 2024.