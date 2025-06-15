Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Arsenal table opening bid for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit

Chelsea, Man City fight over Blackburn super junior Schaper

Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Man City fight over Blackburn super junior Schaper
Chelsea, Man City fight over Blackburn super junior SchaperInstagram
Chelsea and Manchester City are battling for 13 year-old Blackburn Rovers super junior Camden Schaper.

Chelsea are prepared to pay £700,000 for Schaper, though City are also in contact, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City already have Camden's younger brother Astin on their books and are seeking to unite the pair. The brothers came from South Africa just a year ago.

But Chelsea's willingness to make such a huge offer for Schaper could be enough to convince Blackburn to sell.

Schaper, a midfielder, came through the youth system at Supersport and trained with Manchester United as an eight year-old before moving to England in 2024.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityChelseaBlackburnManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
BREAKDOWN: How Wirtz's record fee will be paid by Liverpool
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt
Frankfurt director on striker Ekitike: If the price isn’t right, then he will stay with us