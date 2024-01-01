Tribal Football
Chelsea, Man City express interest in Ajax goalkeeper Ramaj

Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj is attracting interest from England.

Ajax reporter Tim van Duijn has reported on the podcast 'Transfer Pioniers' that Manchester City and Chelsea have expressed interest in the German goalkeeper.

Ramaj also has admirers in Spain.

The 22-year-old moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to Amsterdam a year ago for a fee of €6m.

However, new Ajax coach Francesco Favioli is planning on using Remko Pasveer (40) as his No1, which is why Ramaj's agents are sounding out interested clubs.

