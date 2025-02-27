Chelsea boss Maresca fires Jorgensen message to groaning fans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has urged fans to lay-off goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Dane kept a clean sheet in victory over Southampton on Wednesday night.

However, Jorgensen did attract groans and jeers when in possession and employing his passing game.

And afterwards, Maresca told fans that Jorgensen was simply sticking to his gameplan.

“My message to Filip was: ‘If you play long ball, I will change you’,” Maresca said at full-time. “So, he was just doing what I said to him.

“It's difficult for Filip, it's difficult for Robert when he was playing.

“I think it's difficult for all the keepers. But they are just following the plan.” 

