Chelsea looking to sign three more youngsters including Brazilian wonderkid

Chelsea are said to be pushing to continue their youth-driven transfer spree this summer.

The Blues are showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to bringing in the best young talent in the world.

Omari Kellyman (£19 million from Aston Villa), Caleb Wiley (£8.5 million from Atlanta United) and Marc Guiu (£5 million from Barcelona) have already arrived.

Per The Athletic, three other youngsters are being linked to the club in the coming months.

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is a serious target, as is Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Mec.

Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders is also seen as a huge talent for the future.

