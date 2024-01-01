Chelsea looking to sell Lukaku as loan move not possible

Chelsea are very much prepared to sell striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.
However, the Stamford Bridge club have no interest in agreeing to a cut price exit.
Lukaku will not be allowed to go back out on loan, while he will not be sold for a modest fee either.
Any club that wants to sign him, per Gazzetta dello Sport, must pay £37.5 million.
Chelsea want the money to help them with their own transfer plans, which include signing a new striker.
Lukaku, who has already burned bridges with the club, will not be returning to the Chelsea first team.