Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri has again admitted his regret at leaving Chelsea.

Sarri won the Europa League in his one season in charge of the Blues before joining Juventus.

Currently a free agent after leaving Lazio last season, Sarri told The Sun: “I could have stayed at Chelsea.

“I wanted to come back to Italy because the situation at Chelsea was not easy. In that period Abramovich was not allowed to go to England. I only saw him at games abroad. We had some telephone calls but not very often.

“My point of reference was only Marina. There wasn’t a sporting director so the situation was not so clear. So I wanted to come back to Italy but it was a mistake.

“It would have been better to stay there. I was a little worried about the situation with Chelsea, the situation inside the club. It was not clear.

“I asked Marina if it was possible to go back to Italy and Marina asked for some money from Juventus to set me free.

“They said if I wanted to stay at Chelsea it was possible. But at the end of the season with Chelsea it was a good experience and good results.

“We got third place in the Premier League table, reached the final of the Carabao Cup and won the Europa League. We played a lot of good matches.

“Of course at times there were two or three disasters, like at Manchester against City, like at Bournemouth.

“Now I am ready to start again. I don’t know where at the moment. But me and the staff are ready.”

