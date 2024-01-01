Chelsea loanee Fofana becomes instant Goztepe hero

Tribal Football
Chelsea loan star David Datro Fofana enjoyed himself out on loan at Goztepe this past week.

In a thrilling match, Fofana emerged as the hero for Goztepe, netting a winner in the 94th minute to beat Sivasspor 3-2. 

The game was a rollercoaster, with Goztepe's initial 2-0 advantage wiped out before the hour mark. 

Fofana, who entered the game in the 73rd minute, proved to be the game-changer for his loan club.

When he got a chance on goal, he slotted the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural.

Fofana is now in a strong position to be considered for the starting lineup in Goztepe's next game.

