Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alonso reveals Palestra timeline for Chelsea debut

Carrick gives crucial updates on Man Utd stars Rashford, Cunha, Sesko and Tielemans

Darren Fletcher clashes with furious Man Utd fan: You're the reason people don't sign!

Donnarumma and pregnant girlfriend robbed after being bound & threatened with a knife

Most read on Flashscore News

Badminton world rocked by news that former Chinese World No.1 Shi Yu Qi may quit career

From Chris Evert to Elena Rybakina: All 30 women to top the WTA rankings

Siniakova & Townsend complete team career Grand Slam after winning US Open doubles title

Zverev reaches US Open final after defeating Khachanov in straight sets

Chelsea lineup v Hull: Confirmed team news as Alonso hopes to end Hull's unbeaten record

Chelsea lineup v Hull: Confirmed team news Alonso hopes to end Hull's unbeaten record
Chelsea lineup v Hull: Confirmed team news Alonso hopes to end Hull's unbeaten recordREUTERS

Chelsea host Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as manager Xabi Alonso hopes to end the Tigers' incredible unbeaten run.

Chelsea have never lost in 10 Premier League meetings with Hull City (W8 D2), only facing Portsmouth more times without losing in the competition (14). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite their fine record against Hull, The Tigers have picked up seven points from their opening three games following last weekend’s goalless draw with Aston Villa and remain unbeaten. 

In fact they are the only team across the top-four tiers of English football who are yet to concede a single league goal as manager Sergej Jakirović continues to defy all belief at the start of the season. 

Sitting fourth in the table and three points behind Man City and Arsenal who have both started perfectly, Chelsea need 3 points to remain in the title race and a win could push them up to first depending on goal difference. 

Chelsea team news v Hull City

Alonso is without  Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra through unspecified injuries whilst Jordan Henderson (wrist) and Emmanuel Emegha (muscle) remain out of contention.

Meanwhile for Hull, Ilyas Ansah (back), Jack Butland (shoulder), Elliot Matazo (knee), Darko Gyabi (thigh), Charlie Hughes and Hidemasa Morita (both groin) all remain sidelined with injuries.

Sorba Thomas is also expected to be missing after flipping his car on Friday morning, the winger is fine but after such an event he won't be risked against Chelsea.

Chelsea predicted XI v Hull

Chelsea: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Fofana; Neto, Lavia, James, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

Hull: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Stroud; McBurnie

Chelsea v Hull kick off time

The clash at Stamford Bridge will kick off at 3pm UK time and will not be televised in the UK.

Key Facts

Chelsea have scored 8 league goals, averaging 2.67 per game, compared with Hull's 3 (1.0 per game).

Despite this, Hull sit above Chelsea with 7 points, whilst Chelsea are 4th with 6 after three Premier League games. Hull remain unbeaten.

This is the 50th competitive meeting. Chelsea's record in the previous 49 is W35 D10 L4.

Chelsea have won their last nine meetings in all competitions and are unbeaten in the fixture since Hull's 3-0 win in October 1988.

Mentions
Premier LeagueXabi AlonsoMorgan RogersHull CityChelseaAston Villa

Related Articles

Who's Missing: Liverpool hand Gakpo late fitness assessment

Pedro Neto delighted as he pens new Chelsea deal until 2032: It’s an unbelievable moment

Alonso says Chelsea must respect Hull like Arsenal: They want to fight with everything!