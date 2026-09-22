Estevao says "every coach has their own way of playing" after Alonso's poor start

Estevao has defended Xabi Alonso after a slow start at Chelsea which leaves the manager under pressure.

After five Premier League games, Chelsea have 2 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats. Meaning 7 points from a possible 15 under Alonso whose side have conceded at least twice in every league game so far.

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A first defeat at Brentford since 1938 came just before the international break, with the Blues falling to a 3-0 scoreline, which only places more pressure on Alonso to turn the side around.

Defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday night means the Blues are now without a win in their last three games in the English top flight and are yet to register a clean sheet.

Despite the critics, Estevao has defended Alonso this week and says the team are working hard behind the scenes to combat the club’s crumbling form.

"I think every coach has their own way of playing. Of course, we work every day, I give my best every day, and that's what I do.

"We have quality players at Chelsea, so what I do is focus on what I can control, I try to give my best in training, when I get an opportunity, I try to give my best, it goes day after day. I try to seize every opportunity I have, I try to control everything I can and I leave it in God's hands, and I trust myself a lot too."

Alonso’s men will look to get back to winning ways when they return to action at home to Bournemouth once the international break is over. A win is imperative, or Chelsea could drop to as low as 16th depending on results.