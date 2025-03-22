Chelsea legend Terry tells Boehy: Spending 1.2bn isn't enough!

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea captain John Terry says the owners need to back manager Enzo Maresca further in the transfer market.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have already spent £1.2bn on the team since buying the club.

But Terry told the London Evening Standard: “They’ve got to back him (Maresca).

"They’ve got to strengthen the squad. That sounds quite bizarre because we’ve invested quite heavily in the football club. But, naturally, not all of those players take off and deliver what you expect.

“I’m sure we’ll dip back in the market and that will be supported by the owners, for sure.”

He added, “Chelsea are not in a good vein of form. Players have to take the responsibility, but I think they will (turn it around).

“Enzo Maresca will be judged on this season and whether Chelsea make Champions League football. I’m sure from the ownership that’s been made very clear.”

 

