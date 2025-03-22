Chelsea make final striker signing decision

Chelsea chiefs are priortising the signing of a new striker this summer.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

For the moment, Nicolas Jackson is Chelsea one recognised natural centre-forward.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “One crucial message is coming from sources close to Chelsea: the striker will be an absolute priority.

“Negotiations are expected to take place closer to the summer window with the Blues intending to spend important money on a new number 9 for Enzo Maresca.”